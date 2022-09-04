JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 979.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 75,814 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.