JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 203,962 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of Associated Banc worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.