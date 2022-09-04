JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.