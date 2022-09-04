JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.69 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Valley National Bancorp worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 327,891 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 763,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

