JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.25% of Veritiv worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $259,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 1,106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 282.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veritiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Veritiv stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

