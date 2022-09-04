JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 49.57% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $56.87.

