Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $380,000 Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of AnaptysBio worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

