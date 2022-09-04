JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of Fluence Energy worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,041,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,129,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $24,367,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 680,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

