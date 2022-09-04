JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Upstart worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPST stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

