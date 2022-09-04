JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $54.00 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

