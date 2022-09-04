GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Surface Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,343,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SURF shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Surface Oncology Trading Up 0.8 %

About Surface Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

