Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,400 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of SI-BONE worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $94,455.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,557.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $482,792. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

