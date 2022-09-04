MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.86.

MKSI stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MKS Instruments by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 32.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 70.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

