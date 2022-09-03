Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

