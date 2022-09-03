The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Hershey by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Hershey by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

