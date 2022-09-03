Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,890 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

