Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.