Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.