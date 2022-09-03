Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

