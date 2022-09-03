Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $208.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $268.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.