Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 9.3 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.60.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

