Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,424 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,114,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $20,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.