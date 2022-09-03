Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 58,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

