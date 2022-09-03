Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.