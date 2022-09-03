Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 195 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 0.3 %

MRNA stock opened at $138.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.