Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 17,128 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

