Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 18,121 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.47 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

