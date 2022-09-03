Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $212.87 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average of $205.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

