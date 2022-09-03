Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.48 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

