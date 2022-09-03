Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $306,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.