Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

BIIB opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $337.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

