Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

