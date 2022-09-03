Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

