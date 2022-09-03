Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

NYSE ES opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.