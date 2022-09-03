DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

DD stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.