Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $451.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.54. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

