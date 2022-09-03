State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Down 1.3 %

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.