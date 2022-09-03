Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 366.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $268.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.