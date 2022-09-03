Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Ford Motor by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE F opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.