CI Investments Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

