Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $395.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

