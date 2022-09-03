Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 35,039 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,039 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.