Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 7,293 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 206,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

