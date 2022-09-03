Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 28,047 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,047 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Match Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

