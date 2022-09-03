Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after buying an additional 837,374 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 538,712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 496,903 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

