Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,090 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLV opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

