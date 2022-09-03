Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $217,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.



