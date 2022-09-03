Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,261 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,195.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,290.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

