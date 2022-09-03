Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

