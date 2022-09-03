Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 82,336 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

